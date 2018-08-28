Cleveland woman discovers grave site she’s been visiting is not her brother’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- For the past 11 years, Linda Garmback has been visiting the grave site of her brother, Clifford Paul Gilmore, Jr.

"He was a die-hard Browns fan; he was an outgoing man."

Gilmore, 42, was tragically killed in a car accident during a snowstorm in Cleveland back in 2007.

At the time of his death, Garmback purchased two burial plots, side-by-side for her brother and for herself at the West Park Cemetery, where their parents and other relatives are also buried.

But on Mother’s Day this year, Linda made a heartbreaking discovery.

"I noticed that there's a headstone, next to his headstone, so it kind of threw up a red flag; there's somebody in my grave plot."

That person named Francisca Garcia is buried in the plot Linda purchased for herself, next to her brother.

An investigation by a cemetery employee revealed Linda’s brother, who she calls Paul, was actually buried in another location, with a headstone identifying a total stranger.

"My brother's headstone, where it's been for 11 years, was actually in the wrong place."

Linda says the cemetery claimed to know where her brother was buried and made the correction.

"They've moved the headstone, three graves down. In my heart, I don't know if that's actually where he is."

Linda’s attorney, Anthony Pecora said, “We have the faith that our loved one is gonna be where we think they're gonna be. And we have that faith because we have a contract with whoever is burying our loved one."

Pecora has filed a lawsuit on Linda’s behalf against the city of Cleveland, the owners of the cemetery.

He says his client has sustained emotional distress, agony, pain and suffering and is seeking $25,000 in compensatory and punitive damages.

Linda said, "Is anybody out here where they're supposed to be? Now, I just have my doubts about my other family members. It's just heartbreaking for me."

FOX 8 reached out to the city of Cleveland for a comment, but we have not yet heard back.