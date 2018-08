× Cleveland gas lead that led to evacuations shut off

CLEVELAND – A number of homes on Cleveland’s east side were evacuated on Tuesday morning after a gas leak in a 2-inch gas line on Woodstock Avenue.

#CLEFIRE Companies on scene of ruptured gas line at 11165 Woodstock in the 5th Battalion (East Side). Road closures and evacuation in progress. Updates to follow… — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) August 28, 2018

The line was hit during a construction project.

Gas Line Rupture on Woodstock (Battalion 5, East Side) has been shut off by Dominion. #CLEFIRE Crews picking up protective hose lines. Streets should be reopened shortly. Evacuated Residents can return to their homes. pic.twitter.com/eyMREiaJpR — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) August 28, 2018

Shortly before 11 a.m., firefighters reported that they were able to shut the leak off. They were beginning to reopen the streets and promised that residents would be allowed back into their homes very soon.