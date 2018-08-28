× Cleveland issues warning as high temperatures, humidity continue for second day in a row

CLEVELAND – The City of Cleveland has issued a warning to resident to be extra cautious as temperatures and humidity level are soaring again Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 90’s. With the humidity levels, that could feel like 95 on Tuesday and 97 on Wednesday.

Indoor city pools are still open with the exception of Central, EJ Kovacic, Stella Walsh and Thurgood Marshall.

You can click here for a list of pool locations and operating times.

The also has some additional tips for dealing with the heat:

Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothes.

Cover your head with a hat and use sunscreen.

Keep cool by sticking to the shade. If you don’t have air-conditioning, visit cool areas like a recreation center or library on high heat days. Click here for a list of Cleveland recreation center activities.

Check on your friends and neighbors, especially those who are seniors or have young children.

Learn the signs of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke and what to do to assist someone suffering from either of these conditions.​ Click here for information on these conditions.

Check on pets. Make sure pets have access to plenty of shade, are not left in vehicles and have plenty of water.