Another ‘heat day’: 18 schools in Cleveland Metropolitan School District closed Wednesday

CLEVELAND -- Some children will be getting another heat day on Wednesday, August 29.
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District said the following 18 schools will be closed due to another day of expected high temperatures:
Ben Franklin
Charles Eliot
Charles Mooney
Collinwood
Facing History New Tech
Garrett Morgan
Iowa Maple
Louis Agassiz
Michael R. White
Miles
New Tech West
Newton D. Baker
O.H. Perry
Sunbeam
Tremont
Valley View Boys Leadership Academy
Whitney Young
Willow
There were dozens of school closings throughout Northeast Ohio on Tuesday due to temperatures being in the 90s.**Follow our school closings list for more**
