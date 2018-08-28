Akron police investigating deadly shooting at barbershop

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened inside a barbershop.

According to police, shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to shots fired at John’s Barbershop on East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside the shop with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police say another victim — a 33-year-old man — called police and said he was shot in the leg while inside the barbershop. That person fled the shop and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No suspect details were released. The shooting remains under investigation.