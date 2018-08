Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Today is likely to be day #16 with temperatures above 90.

Changes will come Wednesday with a strong cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the day.

Directly following the passage of the front, we’ll get a break from out tropical feel with below-average temperatures taking over.

More summer-like warmth and unsettled weather will return Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end to summer.

