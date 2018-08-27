WATCH: Wellington safety services’ Lip Sync Challenge shows all the awesome reasons to love ‘My Town’

WELLINGTON, Ohio — The Wellington Police Department on Monday posted its Lip Sync Challenge video.

The police department said it joined with the city’s other safety services, along with citizens to make the video.

“Wellington, you asked and we delivered. So happy to be joined by our brothers and sisters at WFD and SLCAD to bring this lip-sync video to you. We dedicate this to the great people of Wellington, “our” town,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Everyone in the video is lip syncing to Michael Stanley’s song, “My Town.” WNCX posted in the comments: “Michael approves!”