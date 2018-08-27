Too hot for school: 18 Cleveland Metropolitan School District schools closed Tuesday

CLEVELAND -- The heat is now leading to more school closings on Tuesday, August 28.
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District said 18 of its schools will be closed Tuesday due to the expected hot temperatures.
The following schools will be closed, according to the district:
Ben Franklin
Charles Eliot
Charles Mooney
Collinwood
East Clark
Facing History New Tech
Garrett Morgan
Iowa Maple
Louis Agassiz
Michael R. White
New Tech West
Newton D. Baker
O.H. Perry
Sunbeam
Tremont
Valley View Boys Leadership Academy
Whitney Young
Willow
The school district dismissed five of its schools early on Monday due to the heat.
And, Massillon elementary schools will be closed Tuesday.
**Follow our school closings list for more**