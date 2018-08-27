Too hot for school: 18 Cleveland Metropolitan School District schools closed Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The heat is now leading to more school closings on Tuesday, August 28.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District said 18 of its schools will be closed Tuesday due to the expected hot temperatures.

The following schools will be closed, according to the district:

Ben Franklin

Charles Eliot

Charles Mooney

Collinwood

East Clark

Facing History New Tech

Garrett Morgan

Iowa Maple

Louis Agassiz

Michael R. White

New Tech West

Newton D. Baker

O.H. Perry

Sunbeam

Tremont

Valley View Boys Leadership Academy

Whitney Young

Willow

The school district dismissed five of its schools early on Monday due to the heat.

And, Massillon elementary schools will be closed Tuesday.

