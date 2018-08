CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is working to identify the three suspects that broke into a liquor store on the city’s east side.

It happened at State Road Beverage on Aug. 15.

Police said the group broke in a stole $17,000 in cash, as well as 99 cartons of cigarettes and bottles of liquor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or jmurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us