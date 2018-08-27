Suspect sought in Akron shooting of 18-year-old

AKRON, Ohio– Authorities in Akron are searching for a shooting suspect.

Officers were called to Orrin Street near Copley Road at about 10:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old was shot in the head and chest. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital by a family member.

The suspect, 24-year-old Shaquille L. Jones, is wanted for felonious assault. He is 6 foot 1 and 130 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text “TIPCSCO” with your tip to 274637. Calls can remain anonymous.