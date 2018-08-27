Still hot in Cleveland: Uncomfortably humid with temperatures in the 90s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Tuesday is likely to be day #16 of temperatures in the 90s for 2018. Expect it to be uncomfortably humid with hazy sun.

Some schools across Northeast Ohio have canceled classes for Tuesday due to the heat.

Here is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast into early Tuesday morning:

Changes will come Wednesday with a strong cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the day.

Directly following the passage of the front, we’ll get a break from this tropical feel with below-average temperatures taking over.

More summer-like warmth and unsettled weather will return Labor Day weekend, which is the unofficial end to summer.

