South Euclid police looking for man who pointed gun at clerk, robbed gas station

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- South Euclid police are asking for the public’s help in catching a dangerous armed robber. Detectives released a frightening surveillance photo of a man pointing a gun directly at a clerk at the Speedway gas station and convenience store on Mayfield Road. The robbery happened just after midnight last Monday, August 20.

The clerk told police the suspect walked into the store and came to the register, pointed a gun in his face and took money out of the register. He said the man ran out of the store, and headed east.

Surveillance video shows the suspect was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with white strings. He had black basketball pants with white stripes on both legs of the shorts, the number 87 on the left side printed in white, and white draw strings. Police say he was wearing black shoes with white trim on the bottom and a white circular or oval-shaped symbol on the outer center of the shoes.

They describe the suspect as between 5’5” and 5’7” tall.

Police say the suspect also threw a white, crumbled plastic bag at the cashier and demanded money from the register. The clerk did not use the bag. The suspect laid his bare hands on the counter and police hope DNA could help identify him. The suspect got away with $116.31.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Euclid police.