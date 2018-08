× Search to resume Monday for missing man in Lake Erie

MENTOR, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will resume the search Monday for a missing boater near the Mentor Yacht Club.

Officials tell Fox 8 that Monday’s search will include sonar equipment.

The 49-year-old man was said to have fallen overboard early Saturday evening. He was holding – but not wearing – a life vest when he went overboard near the Yacht Club.

Crews searched that evening and Sunday as well.

41.666157 -81.339552