Police chase ends with cruiser crashing into home

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A police officer had to be taken to the hospital after crashing his cruiser into a house on Cleveland's east side.

A Willowick police cruiser crashed into a house near the intersection of E. 147th St. and Waterloo Rd. early Monday.

It happened while officers were chasing a minivan believed to have been used in a smash-and-grab robbery at the LoanMax on Vine St. in Eastlake.

Willowick PD cruiser crashes into house after chasing smash & grab suspects from Lake Co. Suspects got away. Officer taken to UH. 2 people from inside home also transported with minor injures. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/0gd1q7rh4W — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) August 27, 2018

This same officer and vehicle were hit last week by a suspect that eventually got away.

Police were chasing a taupe minivan believed to have been stolen out of Euclid. The suspects inside the van kept driving after the cruiser crashed into the home. They were still on the run, Cleveland police confirmed to Fox 8.

The officer inside the cruiser was taken to the hospital. His name and condition was not immediately available. FOX 8 News crews saw the officer walking around at the scene, so his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

It's unclear what caused the officer to lose control and crash into the house.

A man and woman, who were inside the house when the cruiser came crashing in, were also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

FOX 8's Patty Harken reported that the entrance ramp from E. 152nd St. to I-90 westbound was closed because of the crash.

Car into house closes the E. 152 entrance to 90WB. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) August 27, 2018

