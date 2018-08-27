Ohio State football coaches to hold media briefing

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Members of the Ohio State football coaching staff will hold a news conference Monday morning.

Acting head coach Ryan Day, and associate head coach and defensive coordinator Schiano are expected to speak at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center at 11:45 a.m.

This comes days after head coach Urban Meyer was handed a three-game suspension by the OSU board of trustees for mishandling issues with ex-assistant coach Zach Smith.

The university’s two-week investigation found, “a pattern of troubling behavior by Zach Smith: promiscuous and embarrassing sexual behavior, drug abuse, truancy, dishonesty, financial irresponsibility, a possible NCAA violation, and a lengthy police investigation into allegations of criminal domestic violence and cyber crimes.”

Smith was fired last month after his ex-wife, Courtney Smith, requested a protection order.

