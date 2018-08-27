Missing: Amy Hambrick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry continue to work together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Amy Hambrick, 29, was last seen on Nov. 9, 2017. Amy is 4'11" and weighs less than 100 lbs.

She was last seen in Youngstown. Her family is offering a $50,000 reward to anyone with information about her disappearance.

If you know anything about Amy's whereabouts, please call Youngstown police at 330-742-8916.

