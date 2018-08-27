Members of U.S. Navy in NE Ohio for Cleveland Navy Week! Here’s a complete schedule of events…

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Members of the U.S. Navy are headed to NE Ohio for a week’s worth of events meant to connect them to the people they protect.

A week’s worth of events are scheduled for Aug. 27 to Sept. 3.

For a complete schedule of events this week, click here.

Cleveland Navy week is the 11th of only 14 Navy Weeks throughout the U.S. this year. Navy Week hasn’t taken place in Cleveland since 2012.

Sailors from USS Ohio, U.S. Fleet Forces Band, U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team, Navy Oceanography and Meteorology Command and more will participate in the events leading up to the Cleveland National Air Show, featuring the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels.

The Fleet Forces Band will perform throughout the city at local events and reach out to Cleveland youth through school performances.

The Cleveland Indians will host a Navy Night during their Sept. 1 game at Progressive Field.

“Our Sailors are extremely excited to visit Cleveland and showcase just a small portion of our Navy’s capabilities to the American public,” said Lt. David Carter, lead planner for the Navy Week. “The pride and professionalism they’ll display is just a snapshot of the larger U.S. Navy force that stands ready daily to carry out our nation’s work across the globe.”

For more, click here.