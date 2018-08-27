Mega-Muggy summertime humidity with highs around 90

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Monday features another hazy, sun-filled afternoon with temperatures reaching near 90. Boy is it muggy! When you factor in the humidity it’ll feel more like the mid to upper 90’s. Find a way to stay cool.

We’ll have two days of this summer heat and likely add to our tally of 14 days of 90 or above for the year.

Changes come Wednesday with a strong cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the day. Following the front we’ll get a break from the tropical feel with below average temperatures.

The heat builds back in Labor Day weekend.

