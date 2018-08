MASSILLON, Ohio– Massillon City Schools announced its elementary schools, Franklin, Gorrell and Whittier, will be closed on Tuesday because of extreme temperatures.

The following schools will be in session: Washington High School, Massillon Junior High School, Massillon Intermediate School, Massillon Public Preschool and Massillon Digital Academy.

Temperatures are expected to reach 91 degrees with heat index values as high as 95.

