Josh Gordon says he doesn't feel behind, will not play Thursday

BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon will not play in Thursday night’s game against the Lions, head coach Hue Jackson said.

Jackson also said Gordon will not start against the Steelers in Week 1, even if he’s 100 percent by game time.

The 27-year-old left the team right before the start of training camp to work on his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. He was moved to the active roster over the weekend.

“I know I’m going to be here playing football. Outside these walls, I think I have the right people in place to help me,” Gordon told reporters Monday afternoon.

He said he doesn’t feel behind. The wide out has been dealing with a hamstring injury, which he said was caused by dehydration.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to play professional football,” Gordon said. He thanked owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam for their support, and all the work they do for the community.

The Browns made a lot of off-season moves, adding veterans like quarterback Tyrod Taylor and wide receiver Jarvis Laundry. Gordon said it’s created a different atmosphere at the training facility in Berea at everything level of the organization.

“It’s a different aura and presence that I haven’t felt before. I think people know something is coming,” Gordon said.

Also on Monday, Jackson said the starters will not play against Detroit. That opens up an opportunity for rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is expected to get quite a bit of playing time in the last preseason game.

Other injury news: Right guard Kevin Zeitler is back at practice; corner Denzel Ward is improving with his back injury, but is unlikely to play Thursday and wide receiver Antonio Callaway is improving with his groin injury. Jackson did not have an update on Taylor.

