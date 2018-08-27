Download: Do you have a travel bucket list? What’s on it?
CLEVELAND – A recent survey found that 77% of Americans have what they call a “travel bucket list,” a list of the places that they’d really like to visit.
But when it comes to checking off locations on the list, only 3% of people have actually visited those destinations.
Why? The biggest factor is cost.
The most desirable countries on people’s travel bucket lists are:
55% Japan
34% Finland
34% Thailand
28% Portugal
26% Argentina
19% Singapore
14% Croatia
5% Slovenia
Are these on your list? Do you think you’ll ever make it through your list?
Check out our Facebook post and leave a comment about your list. We might use them in our 9 a.m. Download segment.
41.499320 -81.694361