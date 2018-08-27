× Download: Do you have a travel bucket list? What’s on it?

CLEVELAND – A recent survey found that 77% of Americans have what they call a “travel bucket list,” a list of the places that they’d really like to visit.

But when it comes to checking off locations on the list, only 3% of people have actually visited those destinations.

Why? The biggest factor is cost.

The most desirable countries on people’s travel bucket lists are:

55% Japan

34% Finland

34% Thailand

28% Portugal

26% Argentina

19% Singapore

14% Croatia

5% Slovenia

Are these on your list? Do you think you’ll ever make it through your list?

