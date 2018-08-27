‘Don’t drink the water’: Firefighters at Texas fire department welcome 15 babies

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — They’re fighting fires and changing diapers. A fire department in Texas is getting a lot of attention for a baby boom Facebook post.

The department posted:

“Don’t drink the water at the Waxahachie Fire Department. In a little over a year we have had 15 babies born (2 not pictured).”

KDFW reports 14 of the 51 workers have babies, and one firefighter has twins.

The seven boys and eight girls range in age from six weeks old to 18 months, according to KDFW. One mom told them a baby calendar with all the new dads could be in the works.

32.386531 -96.848331