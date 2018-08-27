Cleveland Metropolitan School District releasing five schools early for heat
CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Metropolitan School District dismissed students at five schools early on Monday because of the heat.
Those schools are:
- Iowa-Maple Elementary School
- Newton D. Baker School of the Arts
- Sunbeam School
- Tremont Montessori
- Valley View Boys’ Leadership Academy
The schools will follow normal early-dismissal procedures.
Temperatures in Cleveland reached 90 degrees, but felt like 97.
