Cast of 'Hamilton' praises Cleveland as show wraps up six-week run

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you wanted to be in the “room where it happens,” you threw away “your shot.”

The six-week run of the hit Broadway show “Hamilton” wrapped up Sunday night at Playhouse Square Sunday.

Many of the cast members took to Instagram to praise the city and thank audiences for attending to the show.

Joseph Morales, who played the title role, posted a picture of himself in a Cleveland hat.

“Last day in Cleveland. What a gem. So many cool things going on here. So grateful for the amazing people who have opened their city to us and embraces us so lovingly,” he wrote.

Shoba Narayan played Hamilton’s wife, Eliza. She posted a picture of herself on stage at Playhouse Square with the empty seats behind her.

“Loved this stunning house and the incredible audiences,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thanks for welcoming us in with open arms!”

Nik Walker played Aaron Burr in Hamilton. During the show’s six week run, he posted pictures and video of himself all over Cleveland — including Progressive Field, Lake Erie, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the downtown Heinen’s.

His farewell post included a picture with a Heinen’s employee he befriended during his many trips to the store.

“Every time I’d come in I’d see him, working hard on his gig, always time to drop me a wave… and as small of an act as it was, gotta say, it’s those little warm connections that keep you going on tour, and Cleveland, you’re been full of em,” he wrote. “Y’all opened your doors wide for us, and it was not only appreciated, but needed. So much love to my man Eugene, @clevemetroparks, @clevelandbrowns @clevelandmuseumofart and all the killer restaurants… you guys rule. Much love to ya, and thank you.”

The man who played George Washington posted several pictures that showed him, his fellow cast members, and several Northeast Ohio landmarks like the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, and one of the script Cleveland signs.

“#Cleveland thank you for an #amazing 6 weeks!” Marcus Choi wrote.

Jon Patrick Walker played “King George” in the show. He posted a video on Instagram as the character he portrays on stage.

“Hello this is your King,” Walker started his video message. “One of my loyal subjects bestowed this wonderful cap on me last night. I just want to say ‘thank you.’ And I also want to say that I’ve loved every moment in the great land we call Cleve in the Buckeye State of Ohio. It’s been wonderful. We’re going to miss you very, very much.”

The Philip Cast of “Hamilton” next goes to Minneapolis.