Canton police: Man kidnapped woman, tried to set her on fire

CANTON, Ohio– A Canton man is accused of kidnapping a woman and trying to set her on fire on Sunday.

John D. Daniels, 29, is charged with felonious assault, abduction, resisting arrest and obstructing officials business.

The police report said Daniels dragged the victim from 3rd Street SE and Riverside Drive to another location. He beat her, choked her until she nearly lost consciousness and then tried to set her on fire, police said.

He was not successful and the woman was able to escape.

When police tried to arrest him, Daniels ran and fought with officers, according to the report.

Daniels is scheduled to be arraigned in Stark County Common Pleas Court Tuesday at 9 a.m.