Bones ID’d as Akron man who crashed car into Cuyahoga River in 2016

AKRON, Ohio– Bones found along the Cuyahoga River have been identified as a man who went missing when he crashed his car into the water in 2016.

La’ron Harris, 27, was last seen on Feb. 20, 2016 leaving The Lazy Gator on Weathervane Lane in Akron. He was driving a woman in his girlfriend’s car when he went through a parking lot, off an embankment and into the river.

The passenger, who was able to swim to safety, said she saw Harris swimming downstream. She walked to a relative’s house and called police.

Emergency crews pulled the submerged vehicle from the water and searched for Harris, but he was never located.

On Oct. 5, 2017, a fisherman found what he believed to be human remains. After months of testing, experts matched the DNA profile with Harris.