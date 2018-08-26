Woof! It’s National Dog Day! Share your pup pics with us

Is your dog looking at you a bit oddly today?

It’s probably because they know that it’s National Dog Day and they want a cookie. Or a treat. Or a rib eye steak.

National Dog Day was founded in 2004 by animal advocate Colleen Paige, and ever since then it’s been a day to celebrate dogs of all sizes, shapes and breeds.

Let us see YOUR doggie star – click the submit your photo button below to upload your dog picture to our gallery. (There will be delay until it gets posted, so just “sit….wait” and it will show up soon.)

41.499320 -81.694361