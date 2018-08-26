Woof! It’s National Dog Day! Share your pup pics with us (Gallery #2)

Posted 11:00 am, August 26, 2018, by , Updated at 11:16AM, August 26, 2018

Photo Gallery

Is your dog looking at you a bit oddly today?

It’s probably because they know that it’s National Dog Day and they want a cookie. Or a treat. Or a rib eye steak.

National Dog Day was founded in 2004 by animal advocate Colleen Paige, and ever since then it’s been a day to celebrate dogs of all sizes, shapes and breeds.

Let us see YOUR doggie star – click the submit your photo button below to upload your dog picture to our gallery. (There will be  delay until it gets posted, so just “sit….wait” and it will show up soon.)

This is our second gallery, our first one filled up as quick as a dog wags its tail.

Click here to see the first gallery.

 

 

Related stories
Submit your photo