Warning: Jacksonville shooting caught on audio during live stream

WARNING: The audio in this video could be disturbing to some.

JACKSONVILLE -- The mass shooting at the Madden Championship Tournament in Jacksonville Sunday was caught on audio during a gamer's live stream.

On an online stream of the event posted to Twitter, several loud gunshots can be heard and the game abruptly stops.

After several gunshots, people scream and one person cries out, "Oh f**, what'd he shoot me with?" The stream did not show the shooting.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's office reports that the suspect in the shooting is dead.

The sheriff's office asked via Twitter that anyone who is "hiding in The Landing. Call 911 so we can get to you."

**IMPORTANT** If you are hiding in The Landing. Call 911 so we can get to you. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

They also remind those on scene to "stay calm" and "stay where you are hiding." Police say they "will get to you."

We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

