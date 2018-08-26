Warm, humid with highs in the mid 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Showers and thunderstorms moving out of the area, it's very uncomfortable with high humidity levels persisting.

Here's the Fox 8 Overnight Hour-By-Hour Forecast:



There will be a few lingering showers well south this morning; otherwise, sunshine breaks out this afternoon.

It’ll be warmer with temperatures topping above average and into the mid 80s.

Our summer heat and humidity returns at the beginning of the work/school week with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and even 90! When you factor in the humidity it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

