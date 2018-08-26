Warm heat, high humidity overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We managed to reach the upper 80’s Sunday afternoon and I’m sure you’ve noticed just how humid it is.

A hazy evening with high humidity and very warm temps. It’ll be a muggy night with temperatures only dipping down in the mid 70’s.

Monday features another hazy sun-filled afternoon with temperatures reaching near 90! When you factor in the humidity it’ll feel more like the mid to upper 90’s! Find a way to stay cool!

We’ll have two days of this summer heat and likely add to our tally of 14 days of 90 or above for the year.

Changes come Wednesday with a strong cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the day. Following the front we’ll get a break from out tropical feel with below average temperatures.

The heat builds back in Labor Day weekend.

Here’s the Fox 8 Day Forecast:

