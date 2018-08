× Solon police found missing 83-year-old man

SOLON — Solon police have located an 83-year-old man who went missing Sunday afternoon.

According to the Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System (CECOMS) William Bergen left his home in Solon at approximately 4 p.m.

Bergen was reportedly traveling to Shaker Heights and never arrived at his destination, officials said. No one had been in contact with him.

As of 9:56 p.m. officials said they had safely located Bergen.