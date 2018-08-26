Residents want solutions after heavy rain causes Elyria streets to flood again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio - With street names like Twin Lakes and Island Road, an Elyria neighborhood lived up to its name after recent heavy rains.

Intense downpours early Sunday morning left some streets flooded in Elyria's Twin Lakes Senior Living Park.

Residents say several cars were flooded when the water came gushing.

"We had thunder that was literally right over the house," said resident Michelle Rollo.

Rollo said the water came up fast.

"The water was standing over the car windows of the cars farther down the street," Rollo said.

"The thunder and lighting woke me," said resident Jim Sabo.

Sabo said the water was lapping at his doorstep.

"The water was from the side of the street all the way up to my home," Sabo said.

Sabo loves living at Twin Lakes.

"It's a very nice, beautiful looking park," Sabo said.

But he says the area has flooded before.

"I've been here for 14 years, and for the last 14 years every year this has been a problem for the flooding on this street, when the water backs up," Sabo said.

Rollo says park management has tried to fix the problem.

"I would say they have already done several things here in the park. They've actually put in several more drains," Rollo said.

Sabo says more needs to be done to minimize the flooding after heavy rain.

"Instead of running into a creek, once the creek fills up the water just backs up and it doesn't have anywhere to go," Sabo said.

The owner of the park did not want to talk on camera, but did say other parts of Elyria had high water as well from several inches of rain in a short amount of time.