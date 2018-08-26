Sheriff, medical center update mass shooting at video game tournament in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Multiple people were killed in a mass shooting during a video game tournament at a shopping and dining complex in downtown Jacksonville, Florida, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Sunday afternoon.

Preliminary reports say four people were killed of the 11 people who were shot, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the incident.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said there were "multiple" fatalities and "many" transported to hospitals.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference Sunday afternoon that the suspect, a white male whose identity authorities are still seeking to confirm, had died. He did not elaborate, but said the shooting site had since been secured.

Several other people were taken to hospitals.

The shooting occurred at the Jacksonville Landing complex during a qualifying event for the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the gaming teams.

Officials at UF Health Jacksonville say they are treating at least six patients that were involved in the gaming shooting incident. Five of those patients are in stable condition, and one needs additional care, according to a UF trauma surgeon.

According to hospital officials, victims ranged in age from 20 to 35 years old. The victim in serious condition had multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, and doctors are monitoring this patient's heart.

The surgeon said there are 3 patients with single gun shot wounds and 3 with multiple gun shot wounds. Reportedly, all the patients are alert and able to talk to investigators at this time.  The surgeon said depending on orthopedic observation and need for observation, some people may get to go home tonight.

At least three people injured in the shooting were transported to Memorial Hospital and all are in stable condition, hospital spokesperson Pete Moberg said. One person is being treated for a minor injury at Baptist Medical Center, spokesperson Cindy Hamilton said.

Sounds of the shooting were captured as the gaming tournament was being livestreamed. After the shots, the game abruptly stops. The stream did not show the shooting.

The event was the Southeastern Qualifier for the Madden NFL Championship Series for Madden NFL 19, according to the bar's Facebook page.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Federal law enforcement officials are monitoring the situation in Jacksonville. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is responding to the scene in Jacksonville Landing, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Natasha Anderson August 26, 20184:32 pm

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office: Mayor & Sheriff will have more info. in a few hours

Natasha Anderson August 26, 20184:32 pm

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office: The Landing is cleared

Natasha Anderson August 26, 20184:33 pm

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office: One suspect, deceased. Suspect’s identity to yet known.  No outstanding suspects.  

Natasha Anderson August 26, 20184:34 pm

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office: People are encouraged to share any video/evidence with police.  People should not come to the area.

Natasha Anderson August 26, 20184:34 pm

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office: Many victims injured, hospitalized, some deceased.  Numbers not available yet.

Natasha Anderson August 26, 20184:35 pm

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office: Scene is secure. They will follow up in a few hours.  Any updates will be provided via Twitter @jsopio 

Natasha Anderson August 26, 20184:36 pm

UF Health Jacksonville: Some people hit in torso, chest. Some with ankle, wrist injuries.  Different types of injuries.

Natasha Anderson August 26, 20184:39 pm

UF Health Jacksonville: Only level 1 AC verified trauma center in the area so “we are prepared for this 24-7.”
6 in UF Health Jacksonville right now. 5 people stable. 1 person will stay for surgery — gunshot wounds to the chest.
Age range of victims 20-35.

We send our condolences since we know were are lives lost. We send our support to other hospitals who are treating other victims.

Natasha Anderson August 26, 20184:40 pm

UF Health Jacksonville: Most victims in stable condition withstood multiple gunshot wounds. At least 3 patients were shot once, at least 2 were shot more than once. Some patients are from out of state.

Natasha Anderson August 26, 20184:41 pm

UF Health Jacksonville: The patient that is not in stable condition requires more care. As of right now they do not expect he will have any life-threatening conditions.

Natasha Anderson August 26, 20184:42 pm

UF Health Jacksonville: Victims in stable condition are speaking with investigators.  Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on scene.

Natasha Anderson August 26, 20184:43 pm

Trauma Surgeon: You are prepared for this kind of thing, part of our training is to prepare for mass casualty situations.

Natasha Anderson August 26, 20184:44 pm

Trauma Surgeon: I could not be prouder of my team who came together and we got everything done in 30 minutes … It was fantastic group effort.

Natasha Anderson August 26, 20184:45 pm

Trauma Surgeon: A system of partner hospitals. A level 1 trauma hospital took the lead and got patients where they needed to go to receive care.

Natasha Anderson August 26, 20184:46 pm

Trauma Surgeon: Each of the injuries had the potential for life. People were hit in the chest, hit in the belly. It was luck, a miracle.
The individual in serious condition needs additional monitoring.

Natasha Anderson August 26, 20184:47 pm

Trauma Surgeon: All the patients are alert and able to talk to investigators at this time.  Depending on orthopedic observation and need for observation, some people may get to go home tonight.
Total: 3 patients with single gun shot wounds, 3 with multiple gun shot wounds. 5 in stable condition, 1 in serious condition.