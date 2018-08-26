Sheriff, medical center update mass shooting at video game tournament in Jacksonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Multiple people were killed in a mass shooting during a video game tournament at a shopping and dining complex in downtown Jacksonville, Florida, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Sunday afternoon.

Preliminary reports say four people were killed of the 11 people who were shot, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the incident.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said there were "multiple" fatalities and "many" transported to hospitals.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference Sunday afternoon that the suspect, a white male whose identity authorities are still seeking to confirm, had died. He did not elaborate, but said the shooting site had since been secured.

Several other people were taken to hospitals.

The shooting occurred at the Jacksonville Landing complex during a qualifying event for the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the gaming teams.

Officials at UF Health Jacksonville say they are treating at least six patients that were involved in the gaming shooting incident. Five of those patients are in stable condition, and one needs additional care, according to a UF trauma surgeon.

According to hospital officials, victims ranged in age from 20 to 35 years old. The victim in serious condition had multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, and doctors are monitoring this patient's heart.

The surgeon said there are 3 patients with single gun shot wounds and 3 with multiple gun shot wounds. Reportedly, all the patients are alert and able to talk to investigators at this time. The surgeon said depending on orthopedic observation and need for observation, some people may get to go home tonight.

At least three people injured in the shooting were transported to Memorial Hospital and all are in stable condition, hospital spokesperson Pete Moberg said. One person is being treated for a minor injury at Baptist Medical Center, spokesperson Cindy Hamilton said.

Sounds of the shooting were captured as the gaming tournament was being livestreamed. After the shots, the game abruptly stops. The stream did not show the shooting.

The event was the Southeastern Qualifier for the Madden NFL Championship Series for Madden NFL 19, according to the bar's Facebook page.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Federal law enforcement officials are monitoring the situation in Jacksonville. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is responding to the scene in Jacksonville Landing, a law enforcement source told CNN.

