Hot temperatures followed by midweek cool down

CLEVELAND -- We managed to reach the upper 80s Sunday afternoon and it was quite humid.

Here's a look at your overnight Fox 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Monday features another hazy sun-filled afternoon with temperatures reaching near 90! When you factor in the humidity it’ll feel more like the mid to upper 90s! Find a way to stay cool!

We’ll have two days of this summer heat and likely add to our tally of 14 days of 90 or above for the year.

Changes come Wednesday with a strong cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the day. Following the front we’ll get a break from our tropical feel with below average temperatures.

The heat builds back in Labor Day weekend.

Here’s the Fox 8 Day Forecast:

