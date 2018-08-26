× Governor Kasich orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain

COLUMBUS — Governor John R. Kasich has ordered Sunday afternoon that flags upon all buildings in the state of Ohio be flown at half-staff in honor of the life and service of U.S. Senator John McCain.

I have ordered all public flags in Ohio to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the life of @SenJohnMcCain — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) August 26, 2018

According to a statement from the Governor’s Office, Kasich’s order said, “In honor of the life and service of U.S. Senator John McCain, I hereby proclaim, by the authority vested in me as Governor of the State of Ohio by the Ohio Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flags of the United States of America and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Ohio, effective immediately through the day of interment.”

This comes just one day after Senator McCain’s passing.

McCain died Saturday afternoon at 81 years of age, just one day after his family announced he had stopped treatment for brain cancer.

Politicians from across the nation shared their condolences and support to the McCain family Saturday night, including the Ohio governor.

Kasich issued the following statement on Saturday, saying “Karen and I join the nation, and so many around the world, in mourning the death of Senator John McCain, an iconic American hero, patriot and statesman without compare. Few have served their country so well or so long. Having been privileged to call John a friend over many years, I will miss his straight talk and unfailing good humor, his steadfast resolve and absolute devotion to public service. I will miss my old friend.”

