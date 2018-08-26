× Festival goers say InCuya was a success, excited for next year

CLEVELAND – The InCuya Music Festival came to a close Sunday night after drawing 15,000 people to the malls in downtown Cleveland.

The Avett Brothers, a popular American folk rock band, closed the weekend out with a set starting at 9:15 p.m.

“This is one of the first multi-genre experiences that we have offered to our fans here and it is unique in that way,” said Sunny Nixon, Board Chair of Cleveland Concert Company.

Fans rocked out to a variety of artists including New Order, SZA, Booker T Jones, Tropidelic and Daniel Caesar.

“Booker T just killed it he’s so amazing, such a great player, and such a great hall of fame inductee,” said Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President, Greg Harris.

Harry Hewitt from Rocky River says he grew up listening to Jones. “I’ve listened to Booker T and the MG’s ever since I was a kid and it’s amazing. He is 78 years old now and still rocking it out like he always did,” Hewitt said.

InCuya was set up with two stages on the malls in downtown.

“I’ve known about the makings of this for the past couple of years and was super excited about it and it’s just blown my mind,” said Matt Colla who traveled from Florida to go to the festival.

“It seems very comfortable, it’s real laid back although, it still feels like a party too. The space the whole thing it’s perfect,” Colla said.

Clevelanders said music fans have been looking for something like InCuya to come to the city for a long time.

“I think they need to bring more things down here for Clevelanders because we’re cooped up during the winter so we love to come out and have fun, as long as there is some sun outside,” said Candice Ernest.

There are already plans in the works for a second InCuya.

“We’re excited for year two and I have a feeling that people that committed to year one are going to be the real champions of this event,” Nixon said.



