Euclid Police: search continues for two children missing since Friday

EUCLID, Ohio – The Euclid Police Department is still searching for a pair of missing children, and they are urging anyone with any information about them to get in touch with them.

Police say 11-year-old Karsen Novak and 12-year-old D’lon Skipper were last seen walking together on the morning of Saturday, August 25 on Euclid Avenue near Dille Road. Although they did not appear to be in distress and no foul play is suspected in their initial disappearance, police are worried that they may be in danger, having been missing for so long.

Novak has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5’4″ and weighs 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blank pants and black shoes.

Skipper has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’2″ and weighs 107 lbs. According to police, he was last seen wearing a blue Spiderman t-shirt, grey shorts, and red and grey shoes.

The pair went missing on Friday evening from the area near Pinnacle Academy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPD Detective Bureau at (216) 289-8505.

41.593105 -81.526787