Warm temperatures, overnight thunderstorms lingering Sunday morning

CLEVELAND -- Clouds move back in and there is the risk of showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight, with temperatures in the lower 70s.

There will be a few lingering showers Sunday morning; otherwise, sunshine breaks out in the afternoon.

It’ll be warmer with temperatures topping above average and into the mid 80s.

Our summer heat and humidity returns at the beginning of the work/school week with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and even 90! When you factor in the humidity it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

