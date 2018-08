Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police are investigating after a safe was stolen from a CVS on Harvard Avenue Sunday morning.

Police say the suspects cut a hole in the wall and then stole the safe around 7 a.m.

A Fox 8 camera found Saturday afternoon that the hole had been boarded up.

Police say one suspect has been arrested.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.