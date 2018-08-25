Nationwide support floods to McCain family following Senator’s passing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator John McCain passed away at the age of 81 Saturday afternoon and there is reaction coming in from across the nation, including Ohio.

McCain’s death comes just one day after the we learned the senator and former Republican presidential nominee decided to stop medical treatment for brain cancer.

A statement from McCain’s office said he passed away late this afternoon in Arizona with his wife and family by his side. The statement also says he served the U.S. faithfully for 60 years.

I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey. pic.twitter.com/v27sEbboii — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 24, 2018

McCain’s wife, Cindy thanked everyone saying, that their entire family “is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from around the world.” She shared that her “heart is broken” and that he “passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best..”

The entire McCain family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from around the world. Thank you. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 25, 2018

My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018

McCain’s daughter Meghan also released a statement expressing her gratitude for the support saying “your prayers, for his soul and for our family, are sincerely appreciated.”

I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

President Donald Trump said, via Twitter, his “deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!”

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

First Lady Melanie Trump also expressed her condolences and thanked the Senator for his “service to the nation.”

Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to the McCain Family. Thank you Senator McCain for your service to the nation. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 26, 2018

Former President Barack Obama released a statement expressing his gratitude towards McCain and both differences and similarities they shared in politics. He said “all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt.”

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

Former President George W. Bush released a statement saying “Some lives are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended. Some voices are so vibrant, it is hard to think of them stilled. John McCain was a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order. He was a public servant in the finest traditions of our country. And to me, he was a friend whom I’ll deeply miss. Laura and I send our heartfelt sympathies to Cindy and the entire McCain family, and our thanks to God for the life of John McCain.”

"Some lives are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended. Some voices are so vibrant, it is hard to think of them stilled. John McCain was a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order.” […] Full statement by President George W. Bush https://t.co/FQVYWIUyGL pic.twitter.com/W8LCxJXRLi — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) August 26, 2018

Ohio Governor John Kasich also sent his condolences saying, “I will miss my old friend.” In a tweet Kasich shared that he and his wife “join the nation, and so many around the world, in mourning the death of Senator John McCain, an iconic American hero, patriot statesman without compare. Few have served their country so well or so long. Having been privileged to call John a friend over so many years, I will miss his straight talk and unfailing good humor, his steadfast resolve and absolute devotion to public service.”

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown released a statement Saturday night saying, “John McCain was an American hero who embodied our nation’s most cherished values: service and sacrifice. He was a leader to senators from both parties, a touchstone on foreign and domestic issues. Just as importantly, he made no secret of his love for his wife, Cindy, and his family. Connie and I are thinking of them now. May their memories of this great man sustain them.”

According to Brown’s office, he had delivered a speech on the Senate floor earlier this month honoring McCain’s legacy following the passage of the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act.

John McCain was an American hero who embodied our nation’s most cherished values: service and sacrifice. He was a leader to senators from both parties, a touchstone on foreign and domestic issues. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 26, 2018

Ohio 11th Congressional District Representative Marcia L. Fudge send the family her “sincerest sympathy” and said “America lost not only a patriot and a U.S. Senator today, but a man of great moral character. He will be missed.”

Sending my sincerest sympathy to the family of @SenJohnMcCain during this difficult time. America lost not only a patriot and a U.S. Senator today, but a man of great moral character. He will be missed. — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) August 26, 2018

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement saying “today is a deeply sad day for the senate and for our nation.” He said that “the nation mourns the loss of a great American patriot” and that the Senate is “keeping Cindy, the McCain family, all John’s friends and staff, and the people of Arizona in our prayers at this tremendously difficult time.”

Today, the nation mourns the loss of a great American patriot. My full statement on the passing of @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/yKDgnPw6vm — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) August 26, 2018

New York Senator Chuck Schumer also released a statement via twitter saying “Nothing will overcome the loss of Senator McCain, but so that generations remember him I will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him.”

Schumer said McCain was a “truly great [person]” and that “his dedication to his country and the military were unsurpassed, and maybe most of all, he was a truth teller – never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare.”

The Senate, the United States, and the world are lesser places without John McCain. Nothing will overcome the loss of Senator McCain, but so that generations remember him I will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 26, 2018

Former Vice President Joe Biden released a statement saying “John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent.”

Biden also said, “America will miss John McCain. The world will miss John McCain. And I will miss him dearly.”