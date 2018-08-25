Nationwide support floods to McCain family following Senator’s passing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator John McCain passed away at the age of 81 Saturday afternoon and there is reaction coming in from across the nation, including Ohio.
McCain’s death comes just one day after the we learned the senator and former Republican presidential nominee decided to stop medical treatment for brain cancer.
A statement from McCain’s office said he passed away late this afternoon in Arizona with his wife and family by his side. The statement also says he served the U.S. faithfully for 60 years.
McCain’s wife, Cindy thanked everyone saying, that their entire family “is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from around the world.” She shared that her “heart is broken” and that he “passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best..”
McCain’s daughter Meghan also released a statement expressing her gratitude for the support saying “your prayers, for his soul and for our family, are sincerely appreciated.”
President Donald Trump said, via Twitter, his “deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!”
First Lady Melanie Trump also expressed her condolences and thanked the Senator for his “service to the nation.”
Former President Barack Obama released a statement expressing his gratitude towards McCain and both differences and similarities they shared in politics. He said “all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt.”
Former President George W. Bush released a statement saying “Some lives are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended. Some voices are so vibrant, it is hard to think of them stilled. John McCain was a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order. He was a public servant in the finest traditions of our country. And to me, he was a friend whom I’ll deeply miss. Laura and I send our heartfelt sympathies to Cindy and the entire McCain family, and our thanks to God for the life of John McCain.”
Ohio Governor John Kasich also sent his condolences saying, “I will miss my old friend.” In a tweet Kasich shared that he and his wife “join the nation, and so many around the world, in mourning the death of Senator John McCain, an iconic American hero, patriot statesman without compare. Few have served their country so well or so long. Having been privileged to call John a friend over so many years, I will miss his straight talk and unfailing good humor, his steadfast resolve and absolute devotion to public service.”
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown released a statement Saturday night saying, “John McCain was an American hero who embodied our nation’s most cherished values: service and sacrifice. He was a leader to senators from both parties, a touchstone on foreign and domestic issues. Just as importantly, he made no secret of his love for his wife, Cindy, and his family. Connie and I are thinking of them now. May their memories of this great man sustain them.”
According to Brown’s office, he had delivered a speech on the Senate floor earlier this month honoring McCain’s legacy following the passage of the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act.
Ohio 11th Congressional District Representative Marcia L. Fudge send the family her “sincerest sympathy” and said “America lost not only a patriot and a U.S. Senator today, but a man of great moral character. He will be missed.”
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement saying “today is a deeply sad day for the senate and for our nation.” He said that “the nation mourns the loss of a great American patriot” and that the Senate is “keeping Cindy, the McCain family, all John’s friends and staff, and the people of Arizona in our prayers at this tremendously difficult time.”
New York Senator Chuck Schumer also released a statement via twitter saying “Nothing will overcome the loss of Senator McCain, but so that generations remember him I will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him.”
Schumer said McCain was a “truly great [person]” and that “his dedication to his country and the military were unsurpassed, and maybe most of all, he was a truth teller – never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden released a statement saying “John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent.”
Biden also said, “America will miss John McCain. The world will miss John McCain. And I will miss him dearly.”