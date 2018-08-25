Madison Township police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Madison Township police are investigating a fatal accident between a motorcycle and an SUV.

They were called out to North Ridge and Green Roads on Friday, August 24 at 2:30 p.m.

Preliminary findings show that Richard Ferrari, 47, of Geneva, was driving his motorcycle west on North Ridge Road. An SUV was heading east on that road and began to turn onto Green Road. The motorcycle was in the intersection then, and the vehicles collided.

Ferrari did not survive his injuries. The driver of the SUV was released from the scene.

Police are asking anyone who saw the crash, or who has information on it to contact them at 440-428-2115.