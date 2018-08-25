Low temperatures expected Saturday evening, lingering showers Sunday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Sunshine starting to break out in parts of our area late this afternoon. It’ll be short-lived… After sunset clouds move back in and there is the risk of showers overnight. Tonight will not be as cool nor will it be comfortable. Low temperatures will only drop down into the lower 70’s.

There will be a few lingering showers tomorrow morning, otherwise sunshine breaks out in the afternoon. It’ll be warmer with temperatures topping above average and into the mid 80’s. Our summer heat and humidity returns a the beginning of the work/school week with temperatures climbing into the upper 80’s and even 90!

Here’s the Fox 8 Day Forecast:

