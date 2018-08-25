× Large crowds gather downtown for InCuya Music Festival

CLEVELAND — Large crowds have gathered to watch more than 20 local bands take the stage between Saturday and Sunday nights in downtown Cleveland.

The InCuya Festival, as in “in Cuyahoga,” is hosting a variety bands from different genres, including rock, country and R&B.

Organizers say to they expect large crowds both nights on the lawns of Mall B and C.

Sunday bands will start taking the stage at 2 p.m. and Grammy-nominated R&B singer SZA, will perform at 7:25 p.m. Folk rock band The Avett Brothers follow them at 9:15 p.m. on the City Stage, closing out the festival.

Tickets are still available.

Read more stories on the festival, here.