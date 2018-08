BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns announced Saturday that wide receiver Josh Gordon has been activated.

WR Josh Gordon has been officially moved to the active list and will be involved in walk throughs pic.twitter.com/iHx7DLAO7M — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 25, 2018

He will now be involved in walkthroughs, but no timetable has been set for his return to playing.

Gordon has been undergoing treatment for long-standing drug and alcohol addictions. He was not in Cleveland for the start of the team’s training camp in July.

He announced his return to the team on August 18, but was on the active/non-football illness list.

