InCuya Music Festival officially opens its doors!

CLEVELAND – The InCuya Music Festival officially opened on Saturday at noon!

Doors are open for Day 1 of #InCuya Weekend! We’re excited to see all your beautiful faces. Single Day and Weekend Tickets as well as VIP Upgrades are available all day at the Box Office. #thiscle #theland @TheCLE pic.twitter.com/g7OUaNcyhV — InCuyaFestival (@InCuyaFestival) August 25, 2018

InCuya features 25 bands over two days, August 25 and 26, on Malls B and C.

Grammy-nominated R&B singer SZA, will perform at 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Folk rock band The Avett Brothers follow them at 9:15 p.m. on the City Stage. Alt rockers AWOLNATION and English rock band New Order will play Saturday on the City Stage at 7:25 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Also performing are: The Revivalists, Cake, K. Flay, Earl Sweatshirt, Yuna, Daniel Caesar, J. Roddy Walston and The Business, Booker T. Jones, Bahamas, Tank and the Bangas, They., Tropidelic, Arkells, Ezri, Kitten, The Jack Fords, Dreamers, Seafair, The Blue Stones and The Modern Electric.

As a reminder, there are a number of road closings for the weekend:

Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. through Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 27 from 4 a.m. through Aug. 28 at 7 a.m.

o East Mall Drive from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

o West Mall Drive from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

o St. Clair Avenue from after Marriott Garage to Ontario Street

o St. Clair Avenue will be closed between East 6th Street and Ontario Street, Mall A Parking access only from East 6th Street

o Lakeside Avenue reduced to one lane westbound from East 6th Street to Ontario Street

Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. through Aug. 27 at 4 a.m.

o Lakeside Avenue from East 6th Street to Ontario Street

o St. Clair Avenue from after Marriott Garage to Ontario Street

o East Mall Drive from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

o West Mall Drive from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

o St. Clair Avenue will be closed between East 6th Street and Ontario Street, Mall A Parking access only from East 6th Street

o Lakeside Avenue closed between East 6th Street and Ontario Street

