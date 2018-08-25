Euclid police searching for two missing children last seen Friday

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid Police Department is asking for help locating two missing children.

Police say 11-year-old Karsen Novak and 12-year-old D’lon Skipper were last seen together in a lightly wooded area behind Pinnacle Academy on E. 222th St. around 7 p.m. Friday.

Novak has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5’4″ and weighs 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blank pants and blank shoes.

Skipper has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’2″ and weighs 107 lbs. According to police, he was last seen wearing a blue Spiderman t-shirt, grey shorts, and red and grey shoes.

Officials say both children attend Central Middle School.

Police say it is unknown at this time if foul play is a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPD Detective Bureau at (216) 289-8505.