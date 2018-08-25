× Coast Guard, Mentor Dive team search for missing man in Lake Erie

MENTOR — The U.S. Coast Guard and Mentor Dive team are looking for a 49-year-old man who went overboard in Lake Erie, sources tell Fox 8.

According to Fox 8 sources, 911 received a call that was hard to understand, stating a man had come overboard in Lake Erie.

The Coast Guard is reportedly the lead agency handling the investigation. Mentor Dive team is also assisting the search.

Authorities are reportedly requesting sonar equipment to assist their search.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.