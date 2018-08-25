× Cleveland police: Woman shot, 70-year-old assaulted in Friday evening incident

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are investing a shooting incident that left two people injured.

Police were called out to Bliss Avenue just before 11 p.m. Friday. A 48-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds. She was taken to University Hospitals in critical condition.

A second victim was not shot, but police say a 70-year-old man was assaulted in connection with the shooting.

A description of the suspects has not yet been released.