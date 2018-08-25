‘All that I am is thanks to him’: Meghan McCain pays tribute to her father

ARIZONA — Meghan McCain is adding her voice to those paying tribute to her father, Sen. John McCain, after his decision to stop treatment for brain cancer.

She released a statement on Twitter saying “my father’s passing comes with sorrow and grief for me, for my mother, for my brothers, and for my sisters. He was a great fire who burned bright, and we lived in his light and warmth for so very long. We know his flame lives on, in each of us. The days and years to come will not be the same without my dad — but they will be good days, filled with life and love, because of the example he lived for us.”

She also attributed the person she is to her father, “His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman — and he showed me what it is to be a man. All that I am is thanks to him.”

She also thanked the nation saying, “your prayers, for his soul and for our family, are sincerely appreciated.”

I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

She also expressed her appreciation for all who have shown support during his illness over the past year. She says: “We could not have made it this far without you.”

My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you – you've given us strength to carry on. pic.twitter.com/KuAQSASoa7 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2018

The Arizona’s senator’s family announced Friday that he would discontinue treatment, and that the disease’s progress and his age now “render their verdict.” The senator would be 82 next week.

